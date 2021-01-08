Comments are closed.
Perspectives
I'm calling on @TheJusticeDept to launch a full investigation into Wednesday's attempted coup at the US Capitol, instigated by President Trump, Trump family members, and members of Congress.
All who fanned the flames that led to this failed coup must be held responsible.