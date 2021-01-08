Michael Dokes Vs Mike Weaver II – Ringside Report Classic Fight of the Day
January 8th, 2021 Bad Brad
Comments are closed.
@CripCamper2020 Check DM......
@ritholtz @Scaramucci Exactly and about time! No social media platform should allow this traitor on it!
While the Cabinet is AWOL, Twitter invokes the 25th amendment
https://t.co/6TBNVv98vo
@Scaramucci this will warm your heart pal!
👇👇
Don't miss this interview with @CripCamper2020 and my wonderful friend @PresidentPerine . Please retweet this video and help spread his wonderful video. He would LOVE to have it played at the Inauguration! https://t.co/arUyNHshhn