I stayed up Tuesday to watch history in the making. Social Media was abuzz all night, besides we night owls, day time tweeps were up as well. We enjoyed corresponding with each other while watching as Ossoff and Warnock made history in Georgia, defeating the disgraced GOP incumbents, Perdue and Loeffler. Well, we won. I had my story.
As the noon hour came upon us; still happily celebrating for having won the House, Senate and Presidency, talk turned to the next event which was to be the historic Certification of President-Elect Joe Biden at the state Capitol.
I had either read or heard that Fox stated that Iran was planning on blowing up the Capitol building sometime during the night in retribution for having killed Suleiman NYE, 2020. I couldn’t find the information anywhere again but now, I was wondering if perhaps I was mistaken.
Congress was in session for merely fifteen minutes when republicans began contesting the votes, yet again, with the same infuriating vitriol and non factual nonsense that ensued during the impeachment hearings.
I rolled my eyes thinking: this is going to be another long day for me. I looked at the clock across the wall mentally reminding myself to change the battery and when I checked back in with the program, right then and there, chaos ensued.
There was a recess called suddenly and in between blinks, I was suddenly looking at a blank screen.
What began to take place as, I watched had me instinctively begin typing whatever was being said on the screen along with my own thoughts about it, as I carefully listened, lip reading what I couldn’t hear well, typing every word as it was being said. Below are the actual transcripts of the play by play as it manifested right before my eyes:
Me: As I type, the Capitol Building is under siege. The terrorists were allowed in through the Senate side door per Niels Lesniewski, a staffer, who is inside the Capitol Building hiding somewhere safely, giving the news anchor the play by play.
Video: Shows men who seem to know what they’re doing, breaking in while another video shows a large group of similarly dressed men parading around the main corridors with no one there to stop them. There is not one cop anywhere. It’s a ghost town. Is this the same Law Enforcement office that secured the nation’s Capitol during the summer? There were wall to wall camouflaged armed men standing on the Capitol steps this past summer for the BLM protests. Right now, I am watching as backwoods hillbillies have stormed in and are lounging around as if they own the place. They know exactly where to go. You cannot tell me that this was not rehearsed. They seem to know exactly where they are going. I haven’t been there. I wouldn’t know which door to go to in search of whomever they seek. This is an organized group. There is nothing random about this. They know this place. I’ve been binging on Criminal Minds. Right now, I feel like “Garcia”, watching horror happen, unable to assist. This a clear and present coup. Is this another kidnap or execute attempt like Wisconsin? Nancy, Mitch, lawmakers have been locked away and Pence was taken away.
Me: I KNOW this was manufactured by a very unhinged mind. Who else would place every law maker at risk like this? Was Trump trying to kill them? IMHO, You betcha! They’re his enemies and just like his bad boy superheroes, the so called leaders of Russia, N. Korea, and places where they chop people’s heads right off, he figured he’d round up his perceived enemies and dispose of them blaming it on the democrats, ANTIFA, BLM or a foreign government. When it gets out of control, he’ll turn to Martial Law to remain as Leader. That’s what an evil villain would do.
Right now, these terrorists are SHOOTING at the doors trying to get in, to harm our law makers somehow. The lawmakers are being evacuated. They’re using tear gas in the chambers as I watch. There have been reinforcements called to The Capitol.
Niels: “There is an armed standoff with guns drawn.”
News: “This is beyond a peaceful protest. We’re continuing to see these reports coming in as we are speaking.”
News: I’ve lost Niels. The House and Senate have concluded. The crowds are massive, gunfire exchanges, lawmakers evacuated as we sit here and wait to see what’s going to come next. The National Guard had been called.
Me: The DOD has refused to send in the National Guards. They’re not coming. Trump has them standing down.
VP Pence was the one who demanded they show up calling from his cell. It seems he’s powerhouse pissed that Trump would place him, Nancy and the entire United States Congressional staff in imminent danger. I believe we will finally see him open his eyes and take charge.
New Caller, Scott Long: U.S. Capital coupe is a few floors down on the House side. It’s very chaotic and there’s a lot of fear on all sides. Capitol police officers attacked by terrorists with tear gas. They are sheltering in place.
House chamber, still in lock down. Still a number of people inside. The Chamber still attempting to be breached. It just looks like chaos. Tear gas deployed outside door, inside chamber. There is a heavy police presence but a lot of pandemonium, a lot of police officers are injured.
News: Have you been told what’s happening next?
Scott: Not in any official level. Now comes the freaky challenge of how to get out of here, if the house is in lockdown. Lawmakers are in a secured location. It really is one of the most secure buildings in the country.
Me: To me, it seems the Capitol Police choose not to engage sighting not enough man power, but some were escorted in BY the police themselves. Others, as Niels reported, were allowed in through the Republican Senate doors on the side. They, then let their buddies in. Not much resistance to the hundreds or thousands of protesters.
Scott: The parameters are breached, walls scaled, there is broken glass, it appears to be that the Capitol Police which is very strict about perpetrators, are not resisting so as to not inflame the situation. I have no personal knowledge.
News: Regarding Speaker Pelosi, she is 3rd in line to the presidency. There would be a desire to get her in a safe place.
Niels: I believe there are heavily fortified secure rooms. I’m sure They’ve taken them there.
Me: I’m wanting Niels to shut up. He’s giving too much information. He shouldn’t say where they are.
News: Niels, what have you learned?
Two of my colleagues, Katherine Tully McManus, (didn’t hear 2nd name) are now in what I have to describe as an undisclosed location that people have been taken to that has to remain undisclosed because we are trying to keep people away. Unbelievable situation. There are congress members; as of the last couple of minutes, at least nine in the House Chamber. They’re trying to get everyone to where they need to go.
News: I think what I’m hearing is: you are ensuring all of the people are safe and frankly, the building may not be the best place for people to be. The amount of damage that we may be seeing is unbelievable. I’m getting a little new information. Are the senate going into a secure locale to reconvene in an alternate location?
News: There are people, reporters, with the Senate. I’m certain we will do the best we can to get the information out to the public. I don’t know who but there is a question. Should the Senate get back into session?
Me: They lost Niels. Phone went dead. Heaven, help them. I hope they’re all ok.
News: new caller. Scott Long: what have you learned?
Scott: Not much. Sheltering in place. Don’t wanna say where. It’s still touch and go. There are protesters outside the Capitol. I informed family members I’ll be fine, the Capitol is the most secure place.
News: Democratic procedure under attack in such a drastic fashion. I’ve just learned there is a denied request from the National Guard. There were a number of security measures put into place.
Me: SO, CLEARLY , Betsy’s brother’s boys and Trump’s boys were given their orders by Trump to execute this catastrophe. If it’s chaos, its got his signature on it.
News: Just now: Speaker is safe and unharmed. President whipping his supporters into a frenzy and the insinuation was there that they had to stop the Certification of Joe Biden, which happens under federal law, every four years, have been stopped to a halt.
Scott: I was in the Senate chamber watching the proceedings. Lawmakers were told to evacuate the chamber, the safest place to be. Reporters were then hustled to a secure location. It was the most dramatic thing I’ve seen in the Capitol.
Me: This MF BASTARD, CHUMP, did this. This is as profound as 9/11 and the fucking president of the United States orchestrated what my gut tells me he’d hope would be a massacre wiping out anyone from stripping him of his position.
As we now know, Biden has gone on TV to denounce this domestic terrorist attack before that fucktard did.
Biden: America is about honor decency, respect, honor. That’s who we are. That’s who we’ve always been.
These theatrics were all Trump. The Capitol Police did not stop them. As if they knew. Trump is Herod, killing anyone who he believes are his enemies, trying to turn us into third world disaster that her can continue to siphon money from while allowing the republic’s people to die during a pandemic.
Well, it’s a new day. The Capitol is secured and will be made even better. The broken glass will be replaced with top notch bomb proof materials. Watching the terrorists scaling the walls of the Capitol, like wildlings, was horrifying to me. Electrical wiring will decimate the next asshole that tries that. We were due for an upgrade, anyway.
I don’t know if Trump will be taken down via 25th Amendment or by a new impeachment, but I can guarantee that Joe and Kamala will not be allowing him to go off scott free.
The electoral college votes were secured by a quick thinking staffer who grabbed them before ducking out of the Senate Chambers. She deserves a hero’s welcome for her actions. She saved our nation by securing those votes, which allowed the process to continue later on in the evening.
The writing is on the wall. Trump can never return to the White House. His children should be banned from ever holding office in our Republic. Everyone involved should never smell a flower again as long as they live.
I am looking forward to seeing them all prosecuted.
I didn’t even get to wish you all a Happy New Year. 2020 disguised herself as 2021 and strolled out fooling us all.
If you’ve enjoyed, agreed or disagreed, I’d love to hear your views.
Stay safe. Remain alert.
Brightest Blessings,
