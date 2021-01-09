Make no mistake, I am still sickened by the events inspired by a delusional mad man at the US Capitol on January 6th. The actions of many that can only be described as a coup resulted in multiple injuries and deaths, but most importantly, the perception of allowed insurrection. This was the realistic definition of a domestic terrorism event, sadly incited by our highest ranking government official.
Several arrests have been made and the FBI is actively working on gathering those who broke federal law to participate in the invasion and overtaking of the capitol building. Sadly, many who are being prosecuted for the offenses are not pleading innocence, at least based on what our countries governing laws are. Many are pleading innocence based upon their paranoia driven mentality that they do not answer to our land’s governing lands. In fact, they are demonstrating extreme proudness of their actions.
The events have provided some very interesting perspectives and even more contradicting conspiracy led beliefs to come to light over the seditious act. Frankly, as things were happening, there were many showing extreme proudness to go storm the capitol. Climbing walls, quickly proving tax dollars to build walls are worthless, and smashing through windows and doors to gain entry. Many MAGAt morons were easily caught through photographs and interviews in the act. Some so dumb that they work name tags/ work badges or in the West Virginia Senator’s case, self-identified himself on video.
Over all the extreme proudness, there have been widespread accounts and some on a personal level that the “patriots” had taken control of our capitol. Video evidence and immediate tweets expressing the pride hit the waves. Interviews of the belligerent insurrectionists, like the infamous Elizabeth interview cycling through social media, claim the efforts of a revolution. In her case, this was the viewing of a failed “soldier” of the revolution who was denied by pepper spray. Frankly, I found it hilarious how stupid she was.
But as the day and night went on, some tweets started getting deleted. It was not cause of some self shame or realization of wrong doing, it was an attempt for many to try and change the narrative. Forget what you saw with your eyes and ears. The efforts were to try and say this was allowed by the democrats. Instead of how proud Trump and his team were of his patriot supporters, it became the attempted tale of few unsupported radicalists and even to the extent that this was an Antifa and BLM led event with paid actors to start the trouble.
Some drove heavily on the attempt to make it that narrative. Which in reality, drove conflict altogether. Some caught wave of this concept and felt betrayed. The fallout on Parler up to and including a sudden turning on Trump became apparent. Some went as far to describe Trump as compromised and as a traitor. The split is almost like an account of those that were there versus the hopes of those who were not. Take Ashli Babbit as an example. Babbit is a former military servicewoman whose Twitter feed was loaded with Q’Anon garbage and a final post claiming she was going to DC to burn it down on the night before the terrorism. Babbit was shot and killed, infamously viewed upon live television bringing the coverage of the attack. You had many driving her reputation to be that of a martyr, taking every chance they could get to make believe she died for her country in a worthy cause, though should not have died and was wrongfully executed. But then you have the belief from the non-present conspiracy theorists in that she was a planted actor to help drive this disgracefully on account of the left.
What is it? Is she a hero martyr for your cause or is she a deep state spy who was brought in to try and escalate a situation, yet unfortunately died for her efforts? We cannot have it both ways MAGAts. But this quickly became just one case of what could be a positive for anyone anti-radical right. This is just one case where we start to see a splintering, further splintering at that, of the right. Since the election, we have slowly but steadily seen many jumping off the Trump train. Everyday (figure of speech) we see another republican and Trump supporter concede a loss in the election. As a result of the aftermath, we saw more from the Republican side of congress continue to jump ship, including some very close allies like that of Lindsay Graham. Despite some resistance from common names like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz and a few more, congress accomplished their mission in ratifying Joe Biden as the next President from the Electoral College results.
With these results, we have had a few things come to the table. Immediately, many have called for the resignation, impeachment, or removal by any means necessary of Donald Trump from office. With all the evidence and beliefs of people who can make that happen, it is not a far-fetched idea that it could happen in the final two weeks of him being in office. So, what does a con man do? He changes his tune and becomes a politician. Trump becomes the Judas of a Messiah to these radical right fanatics. Responding to the realization of possibly being removed from office on other’s terms, Trump finally conceded defeat in the election- that of which he claimed he would never do. He would support a peaceful transition of power, and then the ultimate betrayal claiming his lack of support for the turbulent criminal actions of the so called supporters.
Too little too late. These actions while needed and are welcomed are too far down the road where too much damage has been caused. In fact, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have removed Deadly Donald from their platforms for posting things that incite violence. Swiftly doing the same for specific conspiracy theorists like Lin Wood and George Flynn. Apple and the Google app stores took Parler off their platforms for similar reasoning. Although, Apple is giving Parler a chance to revise their community standards. Many people who want to believe they understand the law and our constitution came out crying of an infringement to their first amendment rights of silencing free speech. Not realizing that corporately run venues have the right to choose what content is available, they continue to go down their incorrect paths of argument.
Between this and the continued splintering divide of the right have actually been welcomed results of last weeks actions. The most entertaining notion of this week is the continued visual of the snake eating itself. The GOP now is at a crossroads. Work to unification and bring back the ability to work together or break into a 3rd party. I am a firm believer history does not repeat itself, but it does have very strong coincidences. One of my first articles claimed our path to victory in the November election needed us to come together as a party and take Trump out of power, claiming the right’s greatest strength was party unification. I believed and continue to believe that the left’s fractured party is what cost democrats in 2016. We are seeing similar infighting amongst the red on the right.
The left is proof that coming together and unifying in numbers can provide a strength that is unbeatable. That positivity needs to spread so the country can come together in numbers going forward. The time for us to find an age of compromise is the greatest way for us to make Biden successful, and make sure he is not made a liar. He needs to be a president of all the people, left and right, red and blue, and we all need to help drive what is best for this nation peacefully and effectively to beat a pandemic and regain prosperity as a country.