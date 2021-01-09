www.youtube.com/allaccesslivewithkevinrankin
Lisa Schroeder is the Executive chef & owner of Mother’s Bistro & Bar in downtown Portland, Oregon who lives to serve! She finds fulfillment sharing love and compassion, which attract the attention of her community and celebrities worldwide.
With the pandemic shutting down in-person dining, Lisa had to make the decision to close Mother’s Bistro until the opportunity provide sustenance to her patrons in a safe manner. No stranger to overcoming adversity, Lisa rolls with the punches like a prize fighter.
She is a mother, grandmother, chef, restaurateur and author devoted to providing better-than-authentic renditions of traditional home-cooked dishes at her popular, award-winning restaurant.
In 1992, while juggling a marketing and catering career and raising her daughter, Schroeder realized there was no place that served the kind of food she would make if she had the time. She concluded what the world needed was a place which served “Mother Food” – slow-cooked dishes, such as braises and stews, made with love. From that moment on, Lisa was determined to open such a restaurant and spent the next eight years working toward that dream.
In 2000, Chef Schroeder’s dream came true when she opened Mother’s Bistro & Bar in downtown Portland to rave reviews, receiving the “Restaurant of the Year” award from Willamette Week. In 2009, Schroeder released her critically acclaimed cookbook, Mother’s Best, and appeared on the Today Show, QVC and more. She is the recipient of the Portland Business Journal’s Businesswoman of the Year award, IACP Chef/Restaurateur Award of Excellence, National Restaurateur of the Year from Independent Restaurateur Magazine and the Woman of Achievement Award from the Oregon Commission for Women. Chef Schroeder nurtures her community as well as her guests. She participates in numerous charities and causes including Share Our Strength, Basic Rights Oregon, Americans for Gun Sense, Our House, the Raphael House and the Bradley Angle House.