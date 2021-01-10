Yesterday at the Grand Opening of the new location of the SJC Boxing Gym in Fort Myers Florida, the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame (FBHOF) President Steven Canton and Vice President Bob Alexander announced their class of amazing 2021 inductees in front of a large audience of cheers, tears and congratulations.
Ringside Report congratulates the 2021 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame (FBHOF) inductees as well as, Steven Canton, Owner of SJC Boxing Gym on his grand opening of his new location which will also house, the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame (FBHOF) Museum.
Check back on Ringside Report for induction dates and events schedule.
FIGHTERS
Antonio Tarver
Glen Johnson
Jameel McCline
Danny Santiago
*Frankie Randall
Marcel Clay
Danny Sanchez
TRAINERS
Orlando Cuellar
Luis Camacho
PROMOTERS
Terry Trekas
HISTORIANS
Carole Myer
MEDIA
Arcadio Castro, JR.
“Bad” Brad Berkwitt
PARTICIPANTS
Rodolfo Aguilar
Walter “Butch” Flansburg
Orlando Fernandez
*Charley “Doc” Williams
OFFICIALS/COMMISSION
Alex Levin
John Birmingham
Richard Green
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Steve Harris
Joey Orduna
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Bob Nicholson
Photo by LatinBox Communications