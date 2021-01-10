www.youtube.com/allaccesslivewithkevinrankin
When you see Kyle Baltus play drums, the first thing that’ll cross your mind is “HOW can that kid play that hard for that long?” He’s sought after for his feel, intuition and powerhouse drumming.
I believe that some people are put on this planet to play music – it’s their life’s calling. I know this to be true about Kyle. He’s got all of the ingredients of the perfect bandmate: he’s a talented drummer, has the showmanship part nailed, and is an easy hang (which is SO important!).
We’ll talk about his international touring, recording, music video production and the experiences he’s had along the way. Kyle’s got some great stories, and we’ll get the inside scoop on ’em backstage on All Access Live.