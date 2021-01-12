www.youtube.com/allaccesslivewithkevinrankin
For over two decades, Mike Collins has been one of the busiest and most sought after drummers and percussionists in the Pacific Northwest.
He’s a graduate of the Musicians Institute of Technology and has studied independently with drummers Michael Shrieve (Santana, George Harrison), Zoro (Lenny Kravitz, Sean Lennon), Graham Lear (Santana, Reo Speedwagon) and world renowned instructor Chuck Silverman.
He’s played venues throughout North America sharing the bill with artists such as Little Richard, Cheap Trick, Joan Jett, Cake, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow, George Clinton, Sara Mclachlan, Jason Falkner, Gin Blossoms, Sebastian Bach, Veruca Salt, Soul Asylum and many others.
His drumming and songwriting has been featured on local, national and international television and radio. Mike was also the featured drummer on Portland’s American Idol knock-off “Gimme The Mic”.
Collins has recorded and/or performed with notable artists such as Earl Slick (David Bowie, John Lennon), Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X), Cy Curnin (The Fixx), Ken Stringfellow (The Posies, R.E.M.), Tim Smith (Sheryl Crow, Jellyfish), Freedy Johnston (Rolling Stone “Songwriter of the Year”), David Paton (Pilot, Alan Parsons Project ), Lisa Germano (John Mellencamp, Jewel), Danny Peyronel (UFO, Heavy Metal Kids), Dan Reed (Dan Reed Network), Dilana (The Voice, Rockstar Supernova), Gil Assayas (Todd Rundgren, T-Pain), Keith Slettedahl (The 88, Ray Davies) and a who’s who of local artists including Jon Koonce, Terry Robb, LaRhonda Steele, Stephanie Schneiderman, Thrillbilly, The Nowhere Band, Throwback Suburbia, Ants In The Kitchen and many more.
Collins has also recorded with acclaimed producers Jack Douglas (Aerosmith, John Lennon, Cheap Trick), Mark Plati (David Bowie, Prince, The Cure), Jonathan Plum (Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains), Marc Desisto (U2, Pink Floyd), Jeff Stuart Saltzman (Death Cab for Cutie), Gregg Williams (Dandy Warhols, Sheryl Crow), Duane Scott (ELO, Heart), Brian David Willis (Brad Paisley, John Fogerty), Chris Manning (Jellyfish, Santana), Kelly Gray (Candlebox, Queensryche), Kevin Hahn (Scorpions, Paul Gilbert) and Rob Daiker (Katy Perry, Dan Reed Network) to name a few.