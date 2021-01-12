This afternoon the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Department of Justice came out together to address the country over the Capitol riots that took place last Wednesday. Steven D’Antuono, the Assistant Director for the FBI Washington Field Office, spoke first regarding the FBI’s efforts in detaining those involved and requested for the public to continue aiding the agency in capturing anyone who participated in the atrocious events. The Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Michael Sherwin, spoke after D’Antuono but supported the statements made by the bureau.
Significant felony indictments are coming soon, according to Sherwin, “This is only the beginning. This isn’t the end.” The goal is to focus on the most significant charges, but Sherwin made it clear that if you were just there trespassing or planting a pipe bomb, that the FBI and DOJ “will find you” and that these actors will be arrested and charged. As of today, the FBI has received more than 100,000 pieces of digital media from the public on leads regarding participants in last Wednesday’s attempted coup. Currently the FBI is working with every field office across the nation to identify and apprehend all individuals who may have been active participants in the domestic terrorist acts. Additionally, the FBI had immediately shared information from the intelligence community that some protestors intended on using violence at Wednesday’s march for President Donald J. Trump the day before the events occurred. At least one individual had been arrested on Tuesday for plans to incite a riot during the certification of the electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden. After the riot, those involved had their travel plans subsequently interrupted, including being placed on the “No Fly” list for airline travel.
Over 70 cases have been charged in the last six days; however, they expect the number will jump into the hundreds once more arrests are made. The range of criminal conduct includes simple trespass and mail theft, theft of digital devices, assault on law enforcement, felony murder, and the initiation of a civil rights investigation. "When criminal conduct occurs, we try to charge people as soon as possible," Sherwin said. "We look for the simplest charge to file," the head DC attorney stated, before continuing that some will have additional indictments for more severe charges added soon. He also emphasized that several felonious assault and battery, illegal possession of firearms charges are also being considered. They are also looking at "significant felony cases tied to sedition and conspiracy" against multiple defendants with some charges carrying 20-year prison sentences.