By Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik
According to a CNN report, prosecutors of Kyle Rittenhouse seek to modify his bond agreement to include the following:
“The office is requesting that Rittenhouse be prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or being in any establishment that serves it; be prohibited from making any public display of any ‘white power’ or ‘white supremacy’ signs, symbols, or hand gestures; and not have any contact with any known militia members or members of any violent white power/white supremacist groups including the group identified as the ‘Proud Boys.’”
Rittenhouse’s defense has tried to dismiss the modified bond agreement as a “not-so-thinly veiled attempt to interject the issue of race into a case that is about a person’s right to self-defense.”
However, according to surveillance footage taken a mere 90 minutes after Rittenhouse’s arraignment on January 5th, Rittenhouse was seen in a bar with his mother being served a beer in a bar and with individuals flashing the white power ‘OK’ sign. Rittenhouse just turned 18 this month.
Rittenhouse, who is currently out on 2-million-dollar bond that was raised largely by far-right aligned celebrities, is a testament to the systemic racism of the American criminal justice system. In a time when the battle for justice for Black lives rages on, mark this young man’s arrest and trial as a stain on our country’s history. Every young Black man and child’s life who has been lost to police brutality is further shamed by this undignified display of white supremacy and gross imbalance of power within the system that’s mission is to serve justice. In the dawn of a new year, let this be evidence of the work we have left to do.
