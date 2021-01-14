Life began for me when it paid a visit within my womb.
How it arrived there is not a conversation that will ever be had as long as I have breath. What was important at that specific pico second was the newness of the moment. I wasn’t shocked. I knew in the back of my mind, that this would be the outcome. That’s when my mind had screamed: ‘NO!’ That was the precise second I rallied against the serious manner in which this unjustified horror would place a cramp on my style. Those thoughts were kissed into relaxation by the permeating emotions of compassion, protectiveness, love for a multi-versal entity that chose a home with me. My teacher had arrived.
Oh my God. There was life within me. There wasn’t a question in my mind as to how true or not this fact was. I have been into science and math since I knew they existed. There were other senses taking life within me, too.
At my earliest memories, I remember dumping the utensils out into the floor and placing them in categories as to whether I saw them as mommies, daddies, boys, girls and others. They all ranked the same. The others weren’t valued as less than the mommies or daddies. I loved them all and who I was, was God.
Yeah, some kids play with Legos. In the water, I was the Queen and King of all waters — this before I’d ever heard of Yemaya or Poseidon. Yep, I knew.
When years later, actual life found its way to me, what flooded me and drove me beyond a choice was LOVE. I thought of my six month niece who I affectionately refer to as my first child. Her mother, my sister, lived with my mom and I in our one bedroom apartment in Queens, N.Y. She and her husband, had just returned to civilian life after his last assignment as an MP for the U.S. Air Force. As it happens with many of our veterans leaving enlisted duty, they had no saved funds with which to continue successfully. Her husband went back to his Dad’s. My sister, not wanting her child in the Harlem she did her best to leave, returned to our mom’s house.
Life, after they moved back consisted of my racing back home after college to play tag team with my sister, who would then leave for her night time job. I’d then claim the remainder of the day doing homework and playing with my beloved niece, a happy joy to be around. Good times.
Now, another one of these magical, mystical beings was just beginning the journey of life within me. WOW! If I loved my Daniellie so very much, would it ever be possible to love another as much? I was about to find out.
I refused to be examined when I arrived at the hospital. I explained why. I have been planting seedlings since I can recall. All of my seedlings always take root. They grow down, turn around and rise up. Now, it’s my turn to do the same. If Mother Mary could do it, so can I. They lacked me crazy, sent me to a shrink who wow he thought it best that my pregnancy be ended. Well, the fight was ON.
I won. The epilogue left one nurse banned from practicing med or being employed in the health field, one shrink recanting what he’d written and the Head of the Hospital’s GYN division tending to me and delivering my child personally, free of charge.
The beauty of this was that I had the choice. I had the ability to have doubts, be afraid, cry, be angry, and be overtaken by the compassion and love that had me choose motherhood. I was able to compartmentalize the events that led up to my having been impregnated from the science that took hold afterwards. I was lucky in that way. That doesn’t happen for everyone.
Sometimes, the events that cause pregnancy are horrific. Right now, our choice as to whether or not we should continue a pregnancy is at risk in some American States.
Reversing Roe is a Netflix movie I recommend you watch. There is another one which I’ve yet to see released in October 2020 titled Roe v. Wade.
Along with the nation’s most pressing matters lies the fact that a woman’s ability and right to decide to move forward with a pregnancy or not, is still being challenged.
Keep your eyes open to the truly important things. The baddies will be charged. We must keep our eyes on the every day workings within our government. We are the eyes and ears of our beloved Republic.
