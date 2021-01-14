Joanne Rogers, the widow of television icon Fred Rogers, died January 14, 2021. No cause of death has been revealed.
Rogers was born Sara Joanne Byrd in Jacksonville, Florida on March 9, 1928. She was playing the piano as her early as 5 years old. Her superb skill at playing the instrument earned her a scholarship to study piano at Rollins College in Florida. She earned a bachelor of music degree in piano performance and went on to earn a master’s degree in music from Florida State University. In addition to a career in music, Ms. Rogers also served as a teacher, both at Chatham College’s Preparatory School and Carlow College in the 1970s.
Joanne met Fred Rogers ( a student at Dartmouth) while attending Rollins College. They both bonded over their love for music and were eventually married in 1952. They had two sons. Joanne and Fred were married for 50 years before his death in 2003. After his death, Mrs. Rogers carried on his legacy of promoting kindness and understanding and making a better world for children. She helped promote the film A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD (2019), which tells the story of Fred Rogers and his television series. She also praised the film’s star, Tom Hanks, whose portrayal of Mr. Rogers earned him an Academy Award nomination.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Joanne Rogers’ family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers