Hallelujah! This inauguration of hope set for President Elect Biden just got better. In addition to Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez performing respectively, we will hear tunes from the support of The Boss (Bruce Springsteen) and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters. Not to discount Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, they are great talents, and honestly, Lady Gaga has probably one of the best natural tone spectrums of anyone since Freddie Mercury, but the passion Springsteen and Grohl have for the common American and all of humanity is so aligned with the blue-collar notions of our Blue Wave.
I guess Meatloaf and 3 Doors Down were not available…
Cheers!