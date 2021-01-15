Dylan Price 118.2 – Samuel Gutierrez 117.4
Shinard Bunch 144.1 – Diemerci Nzau 149.1
Nafear Charles 140.5 – Latorie Woodberry 140.5
Joshua Jones 145.8 – David Veras Pena 146.4
Promoter: RDR Promotions
1st Bell: 7 PM ET
Elevations Event Center is located at 51 9th Street in Chester, PA
A very limited amount of tickets can be purchased for $150 for Stage Seating; $125 for Ringside and $100 for General, and can be purchased at rricereview@yahoo.com or from fighters on the card
All Covid 19 Protocols will be enforced including wearing a Mask at all times and ID is required.