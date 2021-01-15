Comments are closed.
Nice to see more about President Elect Biden and less about Domestic Terrorist Trump!
https://t.co/iZH5ltEhB4
@CripCamper2020
@DarkLordSlush
@JanetGraceMusic
@stayceespeaks
@RhymesRadical
@Persiflage77
@FaithCampbellJ1
@AlexaNielsen6
@Corrrine
@JO_D_in_NL
@mayaj1973
@oceanview771 Exactly!
New show tonight that I went on record where I stand about the comparison of BLM and the terrorists who stormed the Capitol!
https://t.co/O0OdrDHoiB
I'll say it... If he was black, would he got this treatment?
https://t.co/goNAm0lZUI
@CripCamper2020
@Kramerica2020
@CommuneArts
@DarkLordSlush
@JanetGraceMusic
@stayceespeaks
@RhymesRadical
@Persiflage77
@FaithCampbellJ1
@AlexaNielsen6
@Corrrine
@JO_D_in_NL
@mayaj1973