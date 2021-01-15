Retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock, JR. 53, one of the two terrorists carrying zip ties while storming the State Capitol, with intent to commit heinous crimes, was released from prison despite ominous warnings from the FBI that he will continue with his agenda to “take hostages and perhaps execute law makers”.
When first asked about why he had zip ties, the defendant stated that he’d found them on the floor and was going to turn them in to a police officer.
Brock had been arrested last Sunday when his ex -wife saw him and contacted the authorities.
Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton ordered that Brock be returned home and placed under home confinement, although the prosecutors wanted him to remain in jail.
Ironically, both sides used the same reason for wanting the defendant in or out of jail: his service record. He was made to surrender his firearms and is only allowed limited internet access.
I don't know about the rest of you, but it sure feels good watching Karma dancing the dance of freedom, liberty and justice on these terrorist's heads.
