Welcome to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Today we have some great games that lead to predictably exciting action. First the “early” game featuring the Green Bay Packers (-6.5) hosting the L.A. Rams billed as Aaron Rodgers against a stellar Rams defense. Rodgers is having a career year in response to being claimed to be at the end of his career and the Rams have changed their identity as a scoring machine to a stingy defense. It plans to be an excellent and worthy matchup also featuring the two youngest coaches to be pinned against each other in a playoff game in Matt LeFleur (41) and Sean McVay at (34).
Ron’s Pick:
Packers come out and take care of business at home against a low potency offense in the Rams and cover the 6.5 point spread.
The second match brings the Buffalo Bills hosting the red hot Baltimore Ravens (+3). Both coming off of impressive wins in Wild Card Weekend with the Bills holding off the Indianapolis Colts and Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans. Both matchups last weekend were tight contests and very soundly played. This weekend the Bills look to wake up their destructive offense against a controlling Raven defense. These are two solid teams who can put up points, the Ravens from their league leading rushing game and the Bills from there more balanced attack on offense.
Ron’s Pick:
The match up intends to be another close battle in the AFC. It really should come down to who has the better field goal kicker as two very well coached teams led by Sean McDermott in Buffalo and the more experienced playoff coach in John Harbaugh will continue to poise this as a good chess match. Pending the number you play, the Raven's +3 or Buffalo if you can get under 3 could change the play. I'll take the Ravens with the points in judging the anticipation of how close this should be. I may also suggest playing under the total of 49 as both teams will chew clock keeping the ball in play and mainly on the ground, with a reliability on field goals to score.