Narrated by the Samuel L. Jackson in all of us.
So, umm .. this Mutha Fukkka; here, this ratfuck, cockroach, Wesley Allen Beeler, from Fucken (sic) Front Royal, Virginia, had his MF ass arrested while trying to stroll the fuck, right in, like a lethal candy man n shit, right past the new DC checkpoints with fake assed documents, weapons, shotgun shells, 509 rounds of ammunition and a magazine.
He had the .. I don’t know if it was the balls, or the stupidity, to tell the MF Cops that his ass was indeed carrying weapons. He told them where they were, too. Yes, he did!
What if they had blown up going to check. Did they check? I would’ve stepped back jack muthafukken quick.
YOU FIRST, BITCH!
BOOM!
Another Stupid, stupid Idiot, Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from Tx., gave up her cushy career in exchange for cheeky comments and domestic terrorism. That one is calling for the MF Criminal in Chief to come and save her stupid lilly white ass because she was following the other MF fool’s orders. Did you EVER hear anything so stupid? She told a camera that she did nothing but protest, she was not ashamed AND she was unaware of any killings. Meanwhile, that MF Fool screamed into another camera that she’d heard someone had been shot in the throat and she didn’t care. She was willing to do what she had to do.
I can’t even…
I AM going to enjoy watching every single one of these MFs go down. Of that, you can be MF sure.