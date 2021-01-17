The words listed above have led to the perfect storm causing the end of Donald Trump’s presidency leading to him having the dubious honour of being the only president to be impeached twice, ironically in only one term.
The fact is that no matter what he says to himself or anyone else, is that the place where he is now, is somewhere that he alone is responsible. His constant insistence on lying to his millions of supporters about the complete lack of truth regarding the election being stolen from him.
Consistently holding rallies, giving interviews, always spreading the lies by either himself or others who have been bolstering all these lies, all the while driving his supporters into a frenzy that culminated in the events at the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.
Thanks to his inability to face the fact that he had indeed lost the election, he would rather see people not only injured but killed, just so that he can lie to himself and all of his supporters.
Trump, his son Don, JR., Rudy Giuliani and Mo Brooks all took the chance that morning to rile the assembled supporters into the mob mentality that led to the insurrection later that day at the Capitol.
They told the people at the rally to go there and fight to stop the EC vote certification. To do whatever was needed to make sure that the vote certification was stopped, in the deluded notion that doing this would allow Donald Trump to remain the president.
Somehow, the people who attacked the Capitol could not understand that it was only a ceremonial procedure and that their actions would never have been able to change the outcome, no matter what they did.
Even if the domestic terrorists, for that is what they became when they attacked the heart of American democracy, didn’t understand this; all the speakers at the rally definitely knew the difference but they still primed the supporters up and aimed them straight at the Capitol.
It is completely unbelievable that after this happened, not only did a majority of the Republican members of both the Senate and Congress still tried to object to the Electoral College vote certification, the majority of those Republican members also voted against impeaching the soon to be gone president.
They would not agree that he had done what he was accused of, for inciting the insurrection that could have injured or killed many of them if they had not been able to be evacuated as efficiently as they were that day; by the actions of the heroic officers and protection personnel who were placed in danger thanks to the actions of Trump and the other speakers at the rally that day.
Another interesting point from that day is that if the domestic terrorists had not been predominantly white that day, things would have been much different. The truth, even if people don’t want to hear it is that if the protestors had been from the BLM movement, or other persons of color, there would be no way that they would have gotten so close to the Capitol Building, let alone being able to get inside the way the Trump supporters had been able to do so.
If you don’t believe this, just go look up the BLM protest back in the summer of 2020, and see the picture where the National Guard and other organizations are lined up across the steps of the Capitol; ironically, all for a peaceful protest.
Fast forward to January 6, and it is a completely different situation; there was a minimal security force, the majority of whom did their best, but were not prepared to deal with the extremists, the domestic terrorists who were determined to prevent the truthful and legal certification to take place, finishing up what was already known.
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris honestly won the 2020 American election, and were declared to be the president elect and vice-president elect, who will be officially sworn in on January 20, 2021.
I pray from the bottom of my heart that this ceremony will be able to go ahead peacefully; that we will not see a repeat of the events of January 6, 2021. If it is indeed possible, please let Donald Trump finally tell his supporters the truth, and get them to stay home, and not cause any further trouble; accept the truth and let the country begin to heal.