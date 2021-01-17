Phil Spector, the famed record producer and convicted murderer died January 16, 2021 from complications of Covid-19, in California. He was 81.
Harvey Phillip Spector was an American record producer, musician, songwriter who was regarded as one of the most influential figures in pop history. He developed the Wall of Sound, a music production formula he described as a Wagnerian approach to rock and roll. He began his career as co-founder, guitarist and vocalist of the Teddy Bears, penning their US number-one hit single “To Know Him Is to Love Him”, In 1960 he co-founded Philles Records. He wrote, co-wrote, or produced records for artists such as the Ronettes, the Crystals and Ike & Tina Turner. Spector produced the Beatles album Let it Be as well as several solo records by John Lennon and George Harrison.
Some of hi chart-toppers include “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feelin’” (The Righteous Brothers), “The Long and Winding Road” (the Beatles), “Pretty Little Angel Eyes” (Curtis Lee), “He’s a Rebel” (The Crystals), “Da Doo Ron Ron” (When He Walked Me Home, The Crystals), “Then He Kissed Me” (The Crystals), “Be My Baby” (The Ronettes), “Baby I Love You” (The Ronettes), “Unchained Melody” (The Righteous Brothers), “River Deep ,Mountain High” (Ike & Tina Turner), “Proud Mary” (The Checkmates), “Imagine” (John Lennon), and “Baby, I Love You” (Ramones).
At the time of his death, Spector was an inmate at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton, California. He was serving his sentence of 19 years to life for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson on February 3, 2003. He would have been eligible for parole in 2024.
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Phil Spector’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers