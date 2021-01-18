The aftermath of this election has made me consistently ponder how we change the temperament of elections going forward. There have been reports that there are American’s who no longer trust elections. In a way, mark me as one of those, but maybe not in the same way people may think. For starters, the right obviously has gripes with the results of the election results this past go around. The ability for falsifications flying around did not help when you consider the typical iq level of many who are weak minded and easily manipulated. They believe debunked theories strictly because it does not align with what they wanted. There is no simpler reasoning than that.
My faith in elections has really nothing to do with the highlighted chaos we saw post 2020 election. My faith in elections has always been somewhat jaded with the belief that in reality Presidents are selected, not necessarily elected. The civic duty to vote is important, and I want to go out and do so to hope I am wrong. This election was one where I felt exactly that way. I honestly felt President Elect Biden was selected. I had that feeling ever since he won the Democratic Nomination. I thought after the debates (personally for my ideology) that there were more popular and supported candidates than Biden, even more so that we tended to continue hearing the arguments that both he was the lessor of two evils between him and Trump and people voting blue even though Biden was not their first choice either…I guess that is kind of the same argument.
Personally, I think the cause of election skepticism is because were forcing a far greater spectrum of political ideologies into two boxes that people have significantly mixed beliefs in. No matter what, a greater portion of the country is getting the candidate they do not ultimately want. Typically, for round numbers, we have seen about 50% of the country vote in Presidential elections, and basically the votes from a popular perspective are split close to 50/50. This year, thankfully, we saw an increase in people voting. One can argue the biggest reason is because of the true animosity of both parties going to war to try to overcome in the case of the blue wave, or not to lose on the case of the MAGAts.
The last two elections show the progression of people’s political ideologies. Sadly, in some cases that also represented the regression of hope for society, but the political ideology spectrum has never seen a greater opportunity for divide and greater need for greater representation politically. In 2016, even with Russian collusion in mind to the Trump victory, I have always maintained the farthest left progressives not voting because they were butt hurt on Bernie not winning the nomination over Hillary was the problem. Ultimately the left needed to come together and mend to beat what seemed to be a perfectly united right army. The left accomplished that and in the progress began poking holes in the right support.
But as we move forward in time, the eye-opening event of what could only be described as a coup take over in efforts of a radical right revolution indicate a multitude of ideologies as the world observes our every move. Right now, we are seeing a divide to cover maybe 6 parties that people tend to lean towards. In one lane, you have the Radical Right MAGAts who are more of the Traditionalist of America with a vision of how the country should be with the ideal image of being dominantly a white run country. The you have the Republicans, who in essence is just a conservative ideology and big money supporting group. The Democrats are aligned to be the traditional liberal pro science, pro-choice and government assistance-based party. The Progressives that live in a little bit more of a fantasy world economically from the traditional ways of life we have come to know so far, but really focus on the alternate progressive lifestyles human rights has developed into all over the free world. After you really split the current left and right break down, then you can insert those who fall along the Libertarian or Green party segment. Finally, you have the misfits of those who are so mixed that Independent is really the only party that could best describe their voting indications.
Many people submit claims on how to fix this. Starting with the notion of eliminating the Electoral College and focusing only on the popular vote. By extension, allow candidates to represent more parties on the official ballot, even separate into the liberal versus conservative candidates and have a primary to the actual election with this process. Meaning, take the candidates from the parties that fall more left against the candidates that fall more right and pin them up against each other for the main ballot. This would add an additional vote along the way, but it opens up the pigeon hold people are put in forcing to side with an actual party and align with an ideology a little more realistically and form with the people. The Electoral College is good for understanding and projecting if the inner cities or the rural areas of America are more popular over all, but because of the two party system, are not as reliable to aligning with the true needs of the greater population of the country at this point. Granted, I could be looking a gift horse in the mouth since the popularity of votes overall leans left, its mainly because there is arguably a strong voting population aligned with race and poverty lines against the rich. The middle economic class is who continuously gets the shaft. Single issue voters affect that sway from the Independent voter from one side to the next, but the options to align with a greater agenda could become more present for people and help balance out the desires of the population.
I would argue congress should run under a similar notion, being that they run unaffiliated with one of the two major parties we know now. At the very least we may see a consistently different alignment on Yay/Nay votes as opposed to foregone conclusions on many proposed movements in congress. All of this points to one obviously result: change. If things do not change, we continue as a nation dividing consistently with hate being the wedge. We will never make everyone happy, there will always be someone who rebels from their elected officials and their ideology led agendas. This just allows for a perception of having more of a say on what is represented. We may still get to a point of having a lessor of two evils come the General Election, but it wont automatically be an elephant or donkey. It allows for adaptability to the ongoing change in needs to the country and as it relates to the progress of the world. If people vote towards the right, the notion would be that they like the state the country is in, not necessarily that they want to send it back to the 1800’s. The word traitor will go back to applying to direct acts of hurting our country and it’s citizens. It will give the perception that treason is no longer just being on the opposite side of the spectrum but stay maintaining to crimes. It will still allow for interpretation to the foundation the constitution provides but allow for the interpretation to reflect the modern world and its realities.
Maybe it is a pipe dream, a change is never fundamentally going to happen for how and who we select as governmental leaders. Maybe my layout here is not the right answer, and I am fine with that. However, as having a manager background, I always told my reps to bring me solutions, not problems. We know the problems, we need ideas for solutions, and the more we throw ideas and options out there, the better odds we have of reuniting as the United States of America as opposed to the self proclaimed Patriots versus the communists.Contact the Feature Writers