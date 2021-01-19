A terrific night of boxing is planned for Saturday night, February 6th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
The eight-bout event, promoted by RDR Promotions will feature a pair of undefeated featherweights in the main event as Donald “No Love” Smith takes on William Foster III in a bout scheduled for six-rounds.
Smith, 27 of Philadelphia, has a record of 10-0 with six knockouts. Smith is a five-year professional, and is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over Abdur-Raheem Abdullah on August 10, 2019 in Philadelphia.
Foster, 27, of New Haven, Connecticut is 11-0 with eight knockouts. The six-year pro has quality wins over undefeated Sulaiman Segawa (10-0) and Angel Suarez. In his last bout, Foster took out Jahmal Dyer in three rounds on November 9, 2019 in Portland, Maine.
In the eight-round co-feature, undefeated welterweight Mark Dawson takes on Derrick Whitley Jr. in an eight-round bout.
Dawson, 23, of Philadelphia is undefeated at 7-0-1 with three knockouts. The five-year professional, is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over crosstown rival Vincent Floyd on November 7th at the 2300 Arena. Dawson is managed by Split-T Management.
Whitley of Springfield, Mass. has a record of 6-1-1. The 29 year-old is a four-year professional. In his last bout, Whitey fought to a no-decision with Jermaine Corley due to a cut caused by an accidental headbutt on December 13th, 2019 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
In six-round bouts:
Nahir Albright (8-1, 2 KOs) of Sicklerville, New Jersey fights veteran Darnell Jiles Jr. (9-5-2, 3 KOs) of Rochester, New York in a lightweight contest.
Edgar Joe Cortes (6-6-1) of Vineland, New Jersey fights Michael Stoute (3-2-1) of Long Island, New York in a featherweight contest.
Sharif Rahman (3-0, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas fights Gladmir Jacinto (0-2) of Fresno, California in a super welterweight bout.
Rahman is the son of former Heavyweight Champion of the World, Hasim Rahman.
In four-round bouts:
Rashiem Jefferson (3-0) of Philadelphia takes on James Early (5-6) of Seat Pleasant, Maryland in a featherweight tussle.
Kahshad Elliott (1-0, 1 KO) of Plainfield, New Jersey will take on an opponent to be named in a super welterweight fight.
Elliott is managed by Split-T Management, and is promoted by Top Rank.
Derrick Starling of New Jersey will make his pro debut in a heavyweight fight.