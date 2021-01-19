FBHOF Press Release
While most were looking forward to new beginnings in 2021, The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame was looking forward to several. First and foremost, The FBHOF had a new location to announce a new year of events and a new regime in charge. For well over a decade, The FBHOF has kicked off the new year by announcing the details of the June induction weekend at the SJC Boxing Gym in Fort Myers, Florida. That part of the tradition continued but with a new and much bigger SJC Gym. New FBHOF President Steve Canton proudly announced a new location for the SJC Boxing Gym just a short distance from the old facility. For many years, The SJC Boxing Gym has been the host for pro and amateur boxers, including many world champions looking to train in an old school environment. “We have always been proud of our facility, but this new location will take our ability to train boxers to a whole new level” says Canton.
The new SJC Boxing Gym not only has a new home, but for the first time since coming into existence The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame has a permanent home for a museum at the gym. In just a matter of weeks, Canton and several volunteers began the process of putting together a three-room museum that houses the plaques and fist casts of all FBHOF inductees. Over the next few months, there will be a video room with a big screen tv to watch the YouTube Channel of the FBHOF and DVD’s of the boxers who are inducted, and a room dedicated to memorabilia donated by inductees. There is even a gift shop where boxing fans can purchase clothing and memorabilia from the SJC gym and the FBHOF. Canton went on, “So many people volunteered and put in the work to make the Grand Opening celebration possible.”
Saturday, January 9th, was the official Grand Opening of the Gym and Museum. It was a huge turnout with over 300 present, including 57 Hall of Famers. The festivities kicked off with the official dedication of the facility and a ribbon cutting ceremony performed by the Mayor of Fort Myers, the Honorable Kevin Anderson. The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame officially announced the Class of 2021 that will be inducted in late June in St. Petersburg, Florida. “This is an amazing class which includes some huge names in the boxing world, and most of the inductees were on hand along with dozens of previous inductees,” continued Canton. The new board of directors for the FBHOF was formally introduced, there was food and drinks available and world class singer Frank Pizano performed throughout the day. There were workouts, book signings, memorabilia, photos, autographs, interviews and more – a truly memorable day.
FBHOF Class of 2021
FIGHTERS
Antonio Tarver
Glen Johnson
Jameel McCline
Danny Santiago
*Frankie Randall
Marcel Clay
Danny Sanchez
TRAINERS
Orlando Cuellar
Luis Camacho
PROMOTERS
Terry Trekas
HISTORIANS
Carole Myer
MEDIA
Arcadio Castro Jr.
“Bad” Brad Berkwitt
PARTICIPANTS
Rodolfo Aguilar
Walter “Butch” Flansburg
Orlando Fernandez
*Charley “Doc” Williams
OFFICIALS/COMMISSION
Alex Levin
John Birmingham
Richard Green
SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Steve Harris
Joey Orduna
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
*Bob Nicholson
*Deceased 18 Living 2 deceased + 3 special awards
The SJC Boxing Gym and FBHOF Museum address:
4220 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, Florida 33901
Contact: Steve Canton, FBHOF President 239-633-2412
Bob Alexander FBHOF Vice President 941-391-0352
