SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Stanley Longstreet a happy 56th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Stanley Longstreet a happy 56th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@JanetGraceMusic Always!
@Corrrine @smileyspointns @CripCamper2020 @Kramerica2020 @CommuneArts @DarkLordSlush @JanetGraceMusic @stayceespeaks @RhymesRadical @Persiflage77 @FaithCampbellJ1 @AlexaNielsen6 @JO_D_in_NL @mayaj1973 @IMPaulWilliams Yes!
@Kaepernick7 Hello Colin, Not sure if you will ever see this episode of my show, but someone who knows you, said I should still send it... You were mentioned by me...
https://t.co/YBpeC8UtPX
If you do see it, I would like to have you on my show. I have always stood by you.
@smileyspointns @CripCamper2020 @Kramerica2020 @CommuneArts @DarkLordSlush @JanetGraceMusic @stayceespeaks @RhymesRadical @Persiflage77 @FaithCampbellJ1 @AlexaNielsen6 @Corrrine @JO_D_in_NL @mayaj1973 @IMPaulWilliams YES!!!!!!!!!! Another great one from Paul....
@FaithCampbellJ1 @AlanCon30423820 @CripCamper2020 @Kramerica2020 @CommuneArts @DarkLordSlush @JanetGraceMusic @stayceespeaks @RhymesRadical @Persiflage77 @AlexaNielsen6 @Corrrine @JO_D_in_NL @mayaj1973 @IMPaulWilliams Is the Pope Catholic? 😉