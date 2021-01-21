The Black and Brit Podcast Show Press Release
This week’s episode of The Black & The Brit will feature “Bad” Brad Berkwitt. We will be talking about everything from the current situation in the US, politics, boxing, current events, and “Bad” Brad’s life from time served in the US Navy, acting, to hosting multiple shows. This will be a podcast show you will not want to miss.
No doubt the three of us will have differing views on many things. But what better way to discuss opinions out and show the world that you can have a discussion and disagree on heated topics without the hate we see around the world. We cannot wait to get into it with “Bad” Brad.
If you would like to send in questions for the show, use our email below.
You can find the podcast on all streaming sites.
Instagram
Email: theblackandthebrit@gmail.com
YouTube