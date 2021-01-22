Heavyweight fighters are known for their size and power, while the lightweights are often admired for their speed and precision. However, there’s arguably no better weight to showcase the art of pugilism than the middleweight division.
Contested above 154lb (70kg) and reaching a limit of 160lb (73kg) in weight, the middleweight division features many of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time. It’s a division that has always been blessed with a huge pool of talented boxers, including right now, with four different men holding each of the four world middleweight championship belts.
The Trio of Future greats
Japanese orthodox fighter Ryota Murata was the most recently crowned WBA (Super) champion. He was officially named as the WBA Middleweight Super Champion at the start of 2021, albeit without having fought since December 2019, beating Steven Butler of Canada to retain the WBA (Regular) title. The 35-year-old has a record of 16 wins and 2 losses, with 13 knockout wins and 3 by decision.
Known as “Hitman” and “The Future of Boxing” by fans, Jermall Charlo has enjoyed a prestigious rise to the top. Another orthodox fighter, the 30-year-old American is the current WBC Middleweight Champion, holding that belt since April 2018 and successfully defending his title on three occasions. His twin brother, Jermell, is also a phenomenal boxing talent and is the current holder of the WBC, WBA (Super), IBF, and The Ring light middleweight titles.
If any further proof was needed of American middleweight prominence, step forth “Boo Boo” Demetrius Andrade, another unbeaten champion fighting under the Stars and Stripes. The 32-year-old IBF World Middleweight Champion has also faced three successful defenses of his title, extending his unbeaten record to 29 fights, with 18 knockouts and 11 by decision. His most recent bout was a TKO win against Luke Keeler of Ireland, in January 2020.
The Shining Star of the Modern Era
Despite the excellent records the other three champions can boast, none of them can yet claim to be considered living legends, which is the current status reserved for “Triple G” Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin. As the reigning WBO Middleweight Champion, the man from Kazakhstan has been there and seen it all, whilst also reputed to have one of the strongest chins in professional boxing.
Yet to announce the next defense of his title in 2021, you can be sure that once that announcement does come, fully updated boxing betting markets and odds will swiftly appear, with Golovkin heavily favored for another monumental victory. In total, the 38-year-old has fought in 43 professional bouts, winning 41 while amassing a remarkable record of 36 knockouts.
There has been just one draw and one defeat in the otherwise unblemished career. Both came against fighter Canelo Álvarez, with both contests eventually settled by the decision of judges. Not even the fearsome Mexican, who now fights at a higher division and weight, could put Golovkin on the canvas.
Will Golovkin Be Remembered as a Legend?
To be fair, the middleweight division already boasts many of the greatest names in boxing. Without putting them in any particular order, the top four would undoubtedly be Sugar Ray Robinson, Carlos Monzon, Bernard Hopkins, and of course, Marvelous Marvin Hagler. That said, with 10 successful title defenses during his career, Golovkin isn’t far behind any of them.
Regardless of how many title bouts he ends up fighting and the overall record for wins and knockouts, never having been floored will put Golovkin amongst the greatest ever middleweight boxers. Perhaps only when his career is over will we remember his legacy with the deference and respect it truly deserves.