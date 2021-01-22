Hank Aaron, baseball’s home run king, died January 22, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. He was 86. His cause of death was not disclosed.
Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron, known as “Hammer” was an American professional baseball right fielder who played 23 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1954-1976, playing for the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves from 1954-1974, and the Milwaukee Brewers from 1975-1976.
Aaron is regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time. His 755 career home runs stood as the MLB record for 33 years. Aaron famously broke Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record on April 8, 1974-hitting his 715th homer in Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Even in the face of hate and racism he achieved that feat with relentless dignity and grace. His perseverance was and remains an inspiration to those who knew and admired him.
President Barack Obama took to Twitter to express his deep respect for Aaron by saying: “Hank Aaron was one of the best baseball players we’ve ever seen and one of the strongest people I’ve ever met. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Aaron family and everyone who was inspired by this unassuming man and his towering example.”
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Hank Aaron’s family during their time of grief.Contact the Feature Writers