Mira Furlan, known for her roles on the series BABYLON 5 and LOST, died January 20, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. The cause of death was not revealed. She was 65.
Furlan was born in Zagreb, Yugoslavia, and graduated from the Academy for Dramatic Arts in Zagreb, and frequently appeared in Yugoslav television and films, such as CYCLOPS (1982), and HEADS OR TAILS (1983), among many others. In the early 1990s she moved to the US and performed on stage in New York City and Los Angeles.
From 1993-1998 Furlan starred as Ambassador Deleen on the series BABYLON 5. She is also known for playing Danielle Rousseau in multiple episodes of the mega-hit series LOST (2004-2010). Her additional credits include NCIS (2003-), THE ABANDONED (2010), LAW & ORDER:LA (2010-2011), TWICE BORN (2012), A ROYAL CHRISTMAS BALL (2017), THE ART OF MURDER (2018), BEYOND BLUE (2020) and SPACE COMMAND (2020).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Mora Furlan's family during their time of grief.