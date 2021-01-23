American television and radio host Larry King died January 23, 2021, in Los Angeles, California, after being hospitalized with COVID-19. He was 87.
King was born Lawrence Harvey Zeigler in Brooklyn, New York on November 19, 1933. He got his start as a local Florida journalist and radio interviewer in the 1950s and 1960s and in 1978 as the host of THE LARRY KING SHOW. From 1985-2010 he hosted the nightly interview television program LARRY KING LIVE on CNN, where he interviewed a broad range of guests and controversial figures, to prominent politicians and leading figures in the entertainment industry. From 2012-2020 he hosted LARRY KING NOW. In addition, he hosted POLITICKING WITH LARRY KING, a weekly political talk show from 2013-2020.
Throughout his career King often appeared as himself in several TV series and films, including GHOSTBUSTERS (1984), THE SIMPSONS (1989-), THE LARRY SANDERS SHOW (1992-1998), COACH (1989-1997), THE LONG KISS GOODNIGHT (1996), MURPHY BROWN (1988-2018), SPIN CITY (1996-2002), CONTACT (1997), THE JACKAL (1997), FRASIER (1993-2004), PRIMARY COLORS (1998), ENEMY OF THE STATE (1998), THE KID (2000), JOHN Q (2002), THE PRACTICE (1997-2004), THE STEPFORD WIVES (2004), BOSTON LEGAL (2004-2008), THE CLOSER (2005-2012), UGLY BETTY (2006-2010), SWING VOTE (2008), 30 ROCK (2006-2013), and AMERICAN CRIME STORY (2016-). King also lent his voice to play Doris, the Ugly Stepsister in SHREK 2 (2004), SHREK THE THIRD (2007), and SHREK FOREVER AFTER (2010).
