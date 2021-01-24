The fight for control over the Senate ended earlier this month with an evenly split 50-50 bipartisan control. With the swearing in of Georgia’s two-newly elected Democratic Senators Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff following the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, negotiations between the parties’ leaders have been non-stop until they can come to an agreement on how to successfully share control of the Senate.
Even with Vice President Kamala Harris as the deciding vote in tiebreakers, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have spent the last week negotiating a power-sharing agreement to outline how the Senate will be run for the next two years. Schumer is supported by other Democrats in an effort to deny McConnell’s request to keep the legislative filibuster.
McConnell has put the pressure on Schumer to keep the 60-vote requirement on most legislation; however, some Democrats worry that rebuking the filibuster will hurt any compromise with their more reluctant GOP colleagues. Majority Leader Schumer supported his decision, stating that “Leader McConnell’s proposal is unacceptable – and it won’t be accepted.”
Previous discussions on removing the filibuster happened in the beginning of President Trump's four-year term when he also asked the former majority leader to remove it. Of Course, McConnell did not. Negotiations on the power-sharing agreement are expected to continue going on until some sort of compromise is made. As of now it seems that the Senate, especially Schumer and McConnell, have a very long way to go on the unity train.