By Maya J. Carter
The late great B. B. King once sang these otherworldly lyrics:
The thrill is gone
It’s gone away from me
The thrill is gone, baby
The thrill is gone away from me
Although, I’ll still live on
But so lonely I’ll be
I am inclined to think that many acolytes who worshipped at the altar of QAnon, those once under the mystifying grift…sorry, I mean grip of the anonymous poster “Q”, are feeling quite deflated as of now.
If you have not met “Q” as of yet, you are not alone. According to the Washington Post: “Over thousands of cryptic posts since 2017, Q, QAnon’s unidentified online prophet, had promised that Trump was secretly spearheading a spiritual war against an elite cabal of child-eating Satanists who controlled Washington, Hollywood and the world.” That is the essence of the mysterious “Q”.
You see, there was a great plan. A glorious plan concocted in the mind of the omnipotent “Q” which spread like a virus all over the globe. The plan, called “The Great Awakening” or “The Storm”, went like this: immediately prior to the Presidential Inauguration, President-Elect Biden and multiple politicians would be rounded up and arrested on live TV while millions of viewers watched, The Mighty Crusty Orange Monstrosity would declare martial law, and send the wretched politicians to Guantánamo Bay for execution by hanging. The Self-Absorbed, Vainglorious Orange Monstrosity would be the hero they all knew him to be, and would serve a second term in office.
After having swallowed the enticing red-pill and pledging obsequiousness to “Q” and watching “The Great Awakening” unfold before their very eyes, they would be vindicated. The loss of personal and professional relationships would have been worth the incessant hours spent extolling the virtues of “Q”. The money spent to attend COVID-19 superspreader political rallies and on the purchase of “Q” paraphernalia would have been money well spent. The countless hours spent on social media trolling the non-believers would prove to have been worth the effort. The energy expended on perpetrating conspiracy theories and proclaiming all that is scientifically verifiable as hoaxes would have been worthwhile. The cognitive dissonance, spinning reality, subsequent insurrection, and having nestled oh so comfortably within that alternate universe would prove meritorious and patriotic.
Blindly following someone they did not know, have not seen nor met, was undoubtedly the way. The Day of “The Storm” arrived. True “Q” believers could prove that that all-powerful, all-knowing, and wise shaman “Q” would never betray them. He was their Oz, the Great Wizard, keeping Emerald City in check.
But alas, when President Biden became the 46th President of the United States – no military police to escort him off the stage, no bloodbath of politicians to follow – the thrill of the mighty “Q” lost its shine. The Orange Dunce would be vanquished and flown off to Florida. Those who hungered for the wisdom of the mighty “Q” have received no Q-drops since the Inauguration. Quite weird… Maybe there was some twisted logic in the phrase “What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening”, although that applied to websites like 4chan, 8chan, and 8kun, and apps such as Parler, Telegram and Gab.
According to the Washington Post: “Late Wednesday, the movement suffered another blow when the “Q Research” forum on 8kun, QAnon’s online home, was wiped clean by a site moderator, who said in a rambling screed that ‘I am just performing euthanasia to something I once loved very very much.’ Shortly after, the site’s leaders restored the deleted material and demanded the moderator’s death.”
Instead of the joy and camaraderie once exhibited by followers of “Q”, comments on social media turned to feelings of desolation, betrayal and abandonment. New cries arose. “I’m about to puke.” “It’s over and nothing makes sense… absolutely nothing.” “I feel like I’m losing my mind. I don’t know what to believe anymore.” “I think we have been fooled like no other. Hate to say it. Held onto hope til this very moment.” “Anyone else feeling beyond let down right now? It’s like being a kid and seeing the big gift under the tree thinking it is exactly what you want only to open it and realize it was a lump of coal the whole time.” “No plan, no Q, nothing.”
You know, I’m free, free now, baby
I’m free from your spell
Oh, free, free, free now, baby
I’m free from your spell
And now that it’s all over
All that I can do is wish you well
Sigh…there is more. Some “Q” supporters, ever conscientious and unwavering in their devotion to the benevolent “Q”, believe that The Dear Orange Leader will still be sworn into office on March 4th. Some believe that General Michael Flynn will uphold his promise for a surprise by the end of January. Some stick to the hope that secret military operations will uproot traitors up through April. Some are counting on Congressional Representatives like Marjorie Taylor-Greene to hold steady to their beliefs in Congress. Some believe President Biden is actually working alongside The Orange Dementor. “Trust the plan”…
Yeah, like a wise man once said, “I’m about to puke.”
The orange monstrosity once recited lyrics by Oscar Williams, Jr.’s “The Snake” to his ever adoring crowd, including adherents to “Q”. The lyrics are as follows:
“Take me in, tender woman
Take me in, for heaven’s sake
Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake
She clutched him to her bosom, “You’re so beautiful,” she cried
“But if I hadn’t brought you in by now you might have died”
She stroked his pretty skin again and kissed and held him tight
Instead of saying thanks, the snake gave her a vicious bite
“Take me in, tender woman
Take me in, for heaven’s sake
Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake
“I saved you,” cried the woman
“And you’ve bitten me, but why?
You know your bite is poisonous and now I’m going to die”
“Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin
“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in.”
