By Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik
We all felt it – the rush of hope the inauguration and Biden’s speech brought. We basked in it like rays of sunlight after a long, bitter winter. We felt the satisfying heave of relief and the swell of victory wash over us. We won.
In no way dismissing the power of the unified front we forged in electing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, the work that must now be done is exhausting just to think about. If there’s one thing the former swine in chief and his administration did well, it was to highlight with brilliant clarity all that’s broken and in dire need of repair in our country. We’ve only allowed ourselves the opportunity to start fixing it, but the work to do so has hardly begun.
The necessary changes in policy that address racial, ethnic, socioeconomic inequality and much, much more are too extensive to discuss in this article. We know our challenge and will rise to the demand as well as we can, just as we have done for the past four years. Yet, there’s a specific piece of this I know I will be trying to focus my efforts on before the next election rolls around and we all know that will feel too soon.
In just the last few months leading up to the 2021 election, I had the amazing opportunity to meet and interview some amazing people who were running for Congress in red areas. I had the chance to listen to their ideas about how to better the lives of the people living in their districts. It was clear that they didn’t just do their research, they actually cared about what happened to people, and not just for the present, but into their futures. They carefully weighed and measured the consequences of the actions they proposed on not just the voting age constituents, but their children and grandchildren. They understood science and economic justice and educational reform, and they didn’t put politics above common sense solutions.
To may great dismay, none of these amazing candidates won their elections. It literally broke my heart. Not just for them, but for the people in their districts who lost the incredible opportunity to have a brilliant, compassionate, fair-minded leader pushing forth life-changing policy that would undoubtedly benefit them and their families. I was puzzled at how such a travesty could occur, but I did know some of the problem.
For one, I knew my YouTube video interviews and the tweets of me and my resistor friends promoting them didn’t reach enough people. I knew many people living in these rural, red areas live in news deserts and do not have access to broadband, much less high-quality reporting. I also learned that the way campaigns are funded, corporate donations, and large donations from interest groups had a huge impact on election outcomes and which candidates had an unfair advantage.
In short, before 2022, I want to learn more about how the resistance can help contribute more to boots-on-the ground campaigning for the candidates who are competent and who will do the work in Congress we need done. I want to help form and mobilize voting coalitions. I want to learn about messaging and how to reach those who don’t understand the impact that their congressional leaders have on their day-to-day lives. Our country needs healing in many ways, but one way that I know it needs it is to help candidates who need electing the most get in office so they can represent those who have not had a voice in government.
So who’s with me?