By Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik
I voted for Bernie Sanders in the primaries. He may not have been the candidate with the most wit, charm, or more significantly, DNC support, but his policies appealed greatly to my politically progressive standards. I do not stand by the far-left Bernie supporters who refused to recognize the huge advantage of a Biden presidency over a tRump one, however, and who continue to scream about anything they see as a flaw in his character instead of recognizing any one of the numerous concessions he’s made, or the comparably progressive policies he’s proposed over that of tRump. I don’t blame Bernie for their brand of extremism, however. He openly discouraged it and practically begged his supporters to vote for Biden to save democracy prior to the 2021 election.
If you’re a living person with an active Twitter account, you know that Bernie memes, created from a photo taken of him on Inauguration Day, have made a viral explosion. They’re quite easy to be amused by with Bernie’s large knitted mittens in their proletarian fashion, but it would be all too easy for him to have felt targeted by the mirth they exuded. Instead, according to Politico, Bernie was appreciative of the memes because it gave him the opportunity to use original image on sweatshirts and T-shirts that he’s now selling in his campaign store, using 100 percent of the proceeds for Vermont charities focused on fighting hunger.
“What we’re doing here in Vermont is, we’re going to be selling around the country sweatshirts and T-shirts. And all of the money that’s going to be raised, which I expect will be a couple of million dollars, will be going to programs like Meals on Wheels that feed low-income senior citizens,” Sanders told CNN’s Dana Bash.
I don’t know about you but I consider Bernie’s response further evidence of the kind of person he is at his core. He doesn’t do things just to promote his political standing, he cares about people and about economic justice. I wanted to take a moment to acknowledge my admiration before we continue to enjoy the innumerable Bernie memes created from a now historical photo.
Now for Bernie and Vermont…carry on!