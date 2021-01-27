Television and film icon Cloris Leachman passed away January 26, 2021, of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California. She was 94.
Leachman, whose career spanned over seven decades, leaves behind a legacy that will live on for years to come. She will be best remembered for appearing in some of the biggest shows and films of all time, including BUTCH CASSIDY AND THE SUNDANCE KID (1969), THE LAST PICTURE SHOW (1971), YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN (1974), and most notably as Phyllis Lindstrom on THE MARY TYLER MOORE SHOW (1970-1977), RHODA (1974-1978), and the spin-off series PHYLLIS (1975-1977). She also starred as Beverly Ann on the long-running sitcom THE FACTS OF LIFE, during the show’s final season.
Leachman’s long list of TV and film credits includes THE CLOCK (1949-1952), TALES OF TOMORROW (1951-1953), HALLMARK HALL OF FAME (1951-1952), SUSPENSE (1949-1954), KISS ME DEADLY (1955), LASSIE (1954-1974), RAWHIDE (1959-1965), HAWAIIAN EYE (1959-1963), GUNSMOKE (1955-1975), THE DONNA REED SHOW (1958-1966), THE TWILIGHT ZONE (1959-1964), THE UNTOUCHABLES (1959-1963),WAGON TRAIN (1957-1965), 77 SUNSET STRIP (1958-1964), THE DEFENDERS (1961-1965), PERRY MASON (1957-1966), ADAM-12 (1968-1971), THR VIRGINIAN (1962-1971), THAT GIRL (1966-1971), WONDER WOMAN (1975-1979), THE MUPPET MOVIE (1979), THE LOVE BOAT (1977-1987), WALK LIKE A MAN (1987), PRANCER (1989), THE SIMPSONS (1989-), THE BEVERLY HILLBILLIES (1993), THE NANNY (1993-1999), NOW AND THEN (1995), MUSIC OF THE HEART (1999), DIAGNOSIS MURDER (1993-2001), THE TWILIGHT ZONE (2002-2003), TOUCHED BY AN ANGEL (1994-2003), SKY HIGH (2005), MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE (2000-2006), THE OFFICE (2005-2013), YOU AGAIN (2010), HOT IN CLEVELAND (2010-2015), RAISING HOPE (2010-2014), HAWAII FIVE-O (2010-2020), THE CROODS (2013) and THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (2020).
Ringside Report sends our condolences to Cloris Leachman's family during their time of grief.