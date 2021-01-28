Can we all agree that boxing and cinema have been inseparable? Well, we think and believe that that has been the case from the earliest days. With all its sports mythic, violent clashes along with the long history of boxing and movies it’s not really surprising that we have come to witness the best boxing movie of all time in our lifetime.
Without further ado, we are going to share with you some of the best boxing movies that we think got the limelight from the viewer in cinemas and national televisions.
The Joe Louis Story (1953)
This is an independent made biographical movie about the longest-reigning boxing heavyweight in history. The reason why this movie made some waves is that the 12 times champion went on, broke racial barriers, and managed to navigate his way to greatness. He became popularly known as the Brown Bomber from 1934 to 1949.
Sons of Cuba (2009)
Cuba has been a hotbed of talent mainly when it comes to boxing. This movie is about the three pre-boys who have been training for the National Boxing Championship. These boys went on and revealed more about themselves in the process. The boy could wake at 4am and fit in around the school. This is one of the good and inspirational boxing movies that we all should watch; the main concept in the movie is about working hard and enjoying the perks later on.
Golden Girl (2016)
The Swedish documentary is here with a good and insightful content about the female Rocky Susanna Edwards. Her story began when she started following Frida Walberg sometime in 2010. Wallberg was the WBC featherweight champion. She was pound-for-pound likely the best female boxer in the world. This is worth watching since it carries a good lesson about working hard and inspiration.