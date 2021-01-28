Online casino games are not the only things that we will be looking forward to this year. There are a lot of boxing matches that have been lined up for your entertainment online for 2021. Therefore, you might have to clear up your casinos online schedule. To make that a lot of easier, this article is going to be giving you the best games to look forward to this year and their exact dates.
Juan Francisco Estrada Vs Roman Gonzalez
Estrada and Gonzalez are going to be fighting for the WBA title, the WCA title and the Ring Magazine junior bantamweight title. The match is set for March 13 2021. This is not the first time that these wrestlers are going to be in contact. They have fought for title before 8 years prior to this therefore, this is more like a long waited rematch.
Miguel Berchelt Vs Oscar Valdez
The match will take place on the 20th of Feb and has been marked as one of the most memorable all- Mexican battle for this year. It is set to be aired on the ESPN channel and the boxers will be fighting for the WBC junior lightweight title. These two are the most aggressive wrestlers you can find in the world of boxing right now. We will see punters head to sports betting and best high roller online casinos that offer sports betting to place their bets.
Alexander Povetkin Vs Dillian Whyte
The two will be battling for Povetkin’s WBC interim heavyweight title which he won in August 2020. Povetkin and Whyte will have to fight if off on the 6th of March and the match will be aired on DZN. The two boxers are quite seasoned and popular for their one punch knockouts. Therefore, there is a lot more to look forward.
Claressa Shields Vs Marie-Eve Diciare
Claressa Shields has made quite a name for herself in the female boxing league. The match that is set on the 5th of March is there to prove a point to her counterparts. The phenomenal female boxer wants to prove the point that she is undisputed in the two different weight classes.