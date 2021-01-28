As the title suggests, I am talking about an amazing theatrical and musical group that we have here in Newfoundland; we are lucky to have the privilege of being entertained by them with the fantastic dinner theatre shows that they put on throughout the years. Spirit of Newfoundland has been going for over 20 years, with no sign of stopping, thankfully.
Throughout the years, we have had the privilege of being entertained by some of the best performers that I have ever seen, and coming from Newfoundland, that is saying something. Our province has been truly blessed with amazing performers, and the Spirit of Newfoundland has had the genius to highlight so many of the most talented that we can lay claim to…
The company, Spirit of Newfoundland, provides numerous locals and visitors who attend the shows with, as they say, “a taste of Newfoundland culture”, an experience which is something that they will never forget, through several different ways.
They can be seen through the dinner & show experience, as well as the Screech room and store. They do private bookings, and also different outside catering and events.
Perhaps the most well known part of the Spirit of Newfoundland experience is the dinner show theater which is presented in the Masonic Temple, a historical building in St. John’s. The show is conducted in collaboration with their impressive catering section.
This part of the operation includes a grand gourmet kitchen that is envied; another big part of SON is the entertainment productions they perform at other venues as well.
As well, on top of all the theatrical productions, the company also has an agreement with the Newfoundland Liquor Corporation to open the province’s main Screech museum, showroom and retail store.
I was reading through the company’s website and these words from the producers struck a chord with me:
“Gratitude. Privilege. Respect. These three words rise to the surface as we try to encapsulate the mighty experience that is the twenty one years of Spirit of Newfoundland.
To be blessed with 21 years of love, laughter, music and magic under the umbrella of Newfoundland and Labrador’s rich artistic and cultural soul is such a honorable milestone.”
In my humble opinion, the best part of Spirit of Newfoundland is the amazing performers who are or have been members of the company’s many productions throughout the years; for having the opportunity to witness their brilliance at work, done with a truly unique Newfoundland flair.
During this time, this includes some of the most talented actors, singers, musicians, writers and comedians, who have on the SON stage have shown their love and passion for performing.
Some of these amazing performers include Shelley Neville, Peter Halley, Dana Parsons, Sheila Williams, Keith Power, Leslie Stuckless and Michael Power, as well as too many others to mention; each and every one of them an amazing talent in their own right.
Thanks to all these amazing shows it has made everyone who has seen them feel proud, it has made them laugh, cry and just leave the show with smiles on their faces. Their talent has helped make the Spirit of Newfoundland into the longest running dinner theater in the province.
These also include all the people who handle all the numerous and vital jobs behind the scenes; whose ability to do these so well that the shows can go on and bring such joy to the people who see the shows.
This could not be done with all of them, so a kudo to all of them as well; this included the supportive families and friends who gladly did whatever was needed to help Spirit of Newfoundland become what it has, a shining star in the Newfoundland artistic community.
So this is just a small bit of what could be said about Spirit of Newfoundland, and I am sure that people will be talking about them for years to come, as they continue to entertain and bring enjoyment to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, revelling in our own unique style and Newfoundland humor.