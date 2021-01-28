Singapore: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), today released official ONE: UNBREAKABLE II Final Weight and Hydration Results.
Complete ONE: UNBREAKABLE II Final Weight and Hydration Results
Mixed Martial Arts – Heavyweight (102.2 KG – 120.2 KG)
Mauro Cerilli (112.70 KG, 1.0183) vs. Abdulbasir Vagabov (106.45 KG, 1.0027)
Mixed Martial Arts – Flyweight (56.8 KG – 61.2 KG)
Daichi Takenaka (61.05 KG, 1.0116) vs. Ivanildo Delfino (61.05 KG, 1.0241)
Mixed Martial Arts – Bantamweight (61.3 KG – 65.8 KG)
Chen Rui (65.80 KG, 1.0148) vs. Kwon Won Il (65.45 KG, 1.0044)
Kickboxing – Light Heavyweight (93.1 KG – 102.1 KG)
Mihajlo Kecojevic (100.70 KG, 1.0074) vs. Beybulat Isaev (96.35 KG, 1.0210)
Mixed Martial Arts – Catch Weight (62.45 KG)
Sovannahry Em (60.95 KG, 1.0078) vs. Choi Jeong Yun (62.45 KG, 1.0091)
Mixed Martial Arts – Heavyweight (102.2 KG – 120.2 KG)
Alain Ngalani (104.50 KG, 1.0140) vs. Oumar Kane (119.85 KG, 1.0009)
*Hydration values less than or equal to 1.0250 earn a passing mark, while values greater than or equal to 1.0251 earn a failing mark. Athletes who failed weight and hydration tests on Day 1 or Day 2 are given another chance to clear tests on the morning of the event.