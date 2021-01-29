Middleweight contender Isiah Seldon took the time to answer a few questions before his big fight on Saturday night against undefeated Joey Spencer. The eight-round bout will be part of a broadcast on FOX (8 PM ET)
Q– How has your preparation been for this Saturday’s fight?
IS– It’s been great. The best camp I have ever had.
Q– How long have you been in training? A lot of fighters have had trouble finding places to train with Covid and the protocols that are in place.
IS– I’ve been in the gym for quite a while now. Covid has definitely changed the way the fight game is at the moment. I knew that the best thing I could do was stay in shape. I knew I might get a great opportunity on short notice and I wanted to be ready.
Q– Where have you been training?
IS: I usually train at the Atlantic City P.A.L. with Bill Johnson but the P.A.L. has been closed due to Covid. So now I have been training in Philadelphia with Danny Davis.
Q– Danny is an excellent trainer and has worked closely with a lot of top fighters such as Bernard Hopkins. How is it working out and what have you learned from Danny?
IS: Bill Johnson laid the foundation, and Danny has truly helped take me to another level. I don’t want to get into too much detail, I am just very excited for the world to see the improvements that I’ve made.
Q: Well the world will get that opportunity on January 30 when you take on Joey Spencer in a bout televised on FOX. What do you know about Spencer?
IS: Joey Spencer is an excellent all around fighter, a solid undefeated prospect. He is trained by his father who has done a great job with Joey. He had a decorated amateur career. A lot of his fights are online so I have been able to see a lot. He has fast hands, he puts his punches together well. He like to dig left hands to the body. He can fight.
Q: What type of fight are you expecting?
IS: I expect Joey to come out fast in the opening round, trying to make a statement. We have prepared all camp for that. He likes to work the body. I had the best camp in my career. I am in the best shape of my life. I am ready for 12 rounds (the fight is a scheduled 8 rounder). I expect a fast pace.
Q: What have you done differently that makes you feel that this is your best camp?
IS: I have prepared and been in the gym longer for this fight than any other fight I have had. I had a full training camp. This is the first time that I have been able to focus 100% on training. I didn’t have to worry about work, bills or anything else. My team has made sure that all of that was taken care of and the one and only thing that I had to focus on was getting ready for January 30.
Also training in Philly has been great, it’s no joke. It was good to get out of my comfort zone. Danny Davis has really pushed me. I am at a new level.
Q I see that this bout is at a catch weight of 158. You have fought as high as 168. Will making 158 be a problem?
IS: Absolutely not. We added a nutritionist to my team back in October. I usually walk around at 175-180. In the past I would have to cut weight late and it affected me. Now my nutritionist monitors my diet and it has really helped my strength, recovery and energy. We have been on a program to gradually drop the weight so I won’t be drained. We will have no problem making 158 and we plan to be between 170 and 175 on fight night.
Q It sounds like you are ready. Do you have any final thoughts?
IS: I am ready to fight right now. Joey is an excellent fighter. He does a lot of things well. They have done a great job matching him so far but they made a mistake in this fight, he hasn’t faced anyone like me. I am the most prepared for a fight that I have ever been. I am excited to showcase my skills on January 30.