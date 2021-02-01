Players can look forward to several celebratory rewards and special limited-time events, including a global-first LD weapon, new challenges and bonuses galore.
With over 100 playable characters from the FINAL FANTASY pantheon featured within the game, over 8 million players worldwide have embarked upon the role-playing journey of DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY OPERA OMNIA, with new quests, characters, costumes and more added regularly.
Beginning today until the 1st of March, players can enjoy the following limited-time events and promotions in game as a part of the celebration:
Global-First LD Weapon: Sirius (XII) – Until the 16th of February, players can obtain Balthier’s LD weapon, “Sirius (XII),” through a limited-time banner. This weapon grants Balthier the new ability “Tides of Fate,” which gives him new support utility. To see a video of this new weapon in action, visit: https://sqex.to/dffoo_balthier.
Limited-Time Costume and Weapon Bundles – An alternate costume for Balthier based on his appearance in FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: The War of the Lions is available to purchase. A separate bundle containing a global-first “Golden Kactgun” skin that can be equipped by any characters who use guns is also available for purchase. To see the Golden Kactguns in action, visit: https://youtu.be/OCWAILLiliY.
Anniversary Free Draw Campaign – Each player’s first multi draw is free on select banners throughout the campaign period. From today, players can redeem their first free draw on a banner featuring Ramza’s BT weapon and Balthier’s global-first LD weapon.
Anniversary Login Bonus – Players will receive 3rd Anniversary Draw Tickets, EX power tokens, burst tokens and much more simply by logging in daily during the campaign.
Free Daily Multi Draws – Players can use 3rd Anniversary Draw Tickets to perform a free daily multi draw which features EX weapons for all 141 characters released before the start of the 3rd Anniversary campaign.
Anniversary Daily Hunt – Those who fight against the Anniversary Gigantuar in the daily hunt and clear additional missions can earn even more hunt tokens, which can be exchanged for additional rewards.
3rd Anniversary Special Sales – For a limited time, players can purchase gem packs that include a variety of bonus items, such as realization materials. All purchases made during the month of February will also take advantage of a 10% Gem Back Campaign, granting players 10% more gems to be distributed later in March.
FINAL FANTASY Portal App Points Campaign – Players can earn points as a community in the FINAL FANTASY Portal App to get various rewards for all DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY OPERA OMNIA players, including high clusters, bloom materials, and guard and power tokens.
Additional limited-time content:
Limited-time chocobo panel missions to earn additional rewards, including two new status badges to personalize player names
Half SP for World of Illusions: Summon Trials quests
Rewards and Kactuar appearance rates are doubled in Cycle Quests.
During the World of Illusions: Carbuncle, players will have a chance of triple rewards if they encounter a Magic Pot.
Anniversary theme app icon
Additionally, players looking for more challenge can dive into the Abyss Event “A Lead to the Thick of It,” which is available through the 16th of February. Players can earn various exciting rewards by playing through this FINAL FANTASY XII-themed event.
DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY OPERA OMNIA is available now as a free-to-play app (with in-app purchases) through the Apple App Store® and on Google Play™. For the latest assets, please visit the press site at: http://sqex.to/Media.