SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Vitali Kopytko a happy 51st birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxer Vitali Kopytko a happy 51st birthday today.
Comments are closed.
@RepMTG #ResignMTG
The trailer park is calling!!!!!!
@LindseyGrahamSC @seanhannity Thanks for the warning Lady G!
If Trump, Greene & Bobert were a 🎤 trio, what would they be called?
Donnie Douchebag & The Tramplets!
What would you call them?
@mayaj1973 Exactly!
@mayaj1973 Because people are truly stupid and evil in far too many cases!