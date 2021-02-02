Veronika Slowikowska was born and raised in Barrie, Canada. From the young age of three, Veronika has had her sights on performing. Her passion for acting began when her parents enrolled her in theatre classes, using the platform as an outlet to overcome her shyness. Veronika would go on to attend the Randolph College for the Performing Arts as well as Second City Conservatory where she trained in improv and was nominated for the Tim Sims Encouragement Fund, an award that recognizes and supports promising comedic performers in the early stages of their careers.
Since graduating in 2015, Veronika has amassed a number of credits under her name including Degrassi: Next Class (Netflix), See No Evil (Discovery ID) and the short film Viable. Veronika can be seen recurring in the highly anticipated comedy horror television series, What We Do In The Shadows based on the 2014 film of the same name.
youtube.com/allaccesslivewithkevinrankin
Sponsored by Five Star Guitars