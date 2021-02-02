Francis Ruiz has paved his path through persistence and focus to develop a long-term drumming career. While living in Los Angeles, Ruiz immediately became a drummer in high demand, playing with a wide variety of bands and musicians on virtually every venue on the Sunset Strip as well as in Orange County, Calif. Ruiz has performed and toured with artists such as Samantha 7, Great White, Motorhead, John Corabi, Robbie Crane, Rocky George and Mike Duda.
In late 2018, he was asked to join the platinum-selling veteran rock band Buckcherry. His work as a tenured drum tech is impressive, working with the industry’s biggest names, proving that Francis’ reputation as a pro in all aspects is well-earned. He’ll share some of those secrets and insights when we hang out live, backstage: youtube.com/allaccesslivewithkevinrankin
