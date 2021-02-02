U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY.) has been the center of attention in GOP-land since the House voted to impeach Donald Trump on insurrection charges after the Capitol riot on January 6th. Cheney is in no way unfamiliar with political backlash, except this time she has become the prime target for the former president’s loyal followers.
Rep. Cheney is the conference chairwomen and is the No. 3 House Republican. After Cheney voted ‘yes’ for impeaching former President Donald Trump, his loyalists have deployed on quite a mission criticizing her decision. Some Trumplicans, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) who has been one of Trump’s most loyal allies, have decided that Cheney’s vote is enough to unseat her in the next election cycle. Matty Lite has even gone as far as speaking at rallies in Cheney’s state of Wyoming in a desperate attempt to tarnish her reputation and re-election chances.
Anyone who has a basic understanding on Rep. Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, knows that trying to oust her is like taking a shot to the face, and not the kind Matt Gaetz enjoys before going on an evening drive. The whole charade Rep. Gaetz and friends has performed is quite hysterical. Unsurprisingly, none of the claims made by the GOPoon squad are supported by facts. Matter of fact, the accusations against Cheney being so anti-Trump, anti-GOP, and anti-Koolaid can be rebutted by her congressional record during Trump’s only presidential term.
Rep. Cheney voted with President Trump 93 percent of the time; way more than Matt Gaetz did at 81.1 percent. Cheney is also much more conservative and productive than little Matt, who voted ‘yes’ a handful of times during the previous congressional sessions while having double the amount of ‘not voting’ in the same duration. Not only is Liz an effective congresswoman, but she has been a champion for the people of Wyoming bringing legislative wins to her constituents and is able to do so with bipartisan support. While Cheney is intelligent and dedicated to her role, Gaetz finally learned where Wyoming was last weekend.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has also sought revenge by constantly asking his GOP allies about efforts to strip Cheney of her leadership position and run a primary candidate against her. He must’ve not gotten the memo that his term ended after his second impeachment, so his power is quite limited to himself and his drastically shrinking fan base.
The constant attacks on Cheney over the past month have led to major GOP leaders having to step in and defend the once second daughter-turned-congresswoman. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called her “one of the strongest and most reliable conservative voices in the Republican Party” and an “invaluable” member of the Republican Party. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Cheney a “leader with deep convictions and the courage to act on them…She is an important leader in our party and in our nation. I am grateful for her service and look forward to continuing to work with her on the crucial issues facing our nation.”
One important high-profile GOP member has remained eerily silent. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had commented that he supported Cheney but “also have concerns” regarding her decision to vote in favor of the impeachment. A few days later McCarthy jetted down to Mar-A-Lago to go gallivanting around the soon-to-be foreclosed golf course with everyone’s least favorite loser.
While Cheney's constituents may be disgruntled over her decision, the reality is that we are a long way from the next election, and she has plenty of time to win their love back. Hopefully by then Donald Trump will be in shackles and Matt Gaetz will have started campaigning in the correct state that he barely represents.