Astrokicker brings a new twist to some old cult favorites from the arcades of the 80s, mixed with a dash of 90s shmup bullet storms and power ups. Maneuver your Astrokicker Mk19 space fighter around a battlefield in any direction while using front- and rear-facing blasters. Boost your ship away with high-G burns before enemy ships can destroy you. Deploy nukes against relentless waves of enemy spaceships, take out starbases to clear warp fields to clear level after level. Avoid proximity space mines and asteroids, and choose from an array of deadly weapons and capabilities when the action gets tense. In modern mode, the game is rendered with beautiful parallax scrolling backgrounds and 3D-rendered graphics. In retro mode, take a nostalgic trip back to the arcades of the 80s with the look, sound, and feel of games of that era.
This game plays best with a console-style gamepad controller, which allows full control over the ship’s 360 degree directional movement (in modern mode, 8 directions in the more challenging retro mode), and ability to select or directly use the powerful loadout of powerups as you acquire them from destroyed starbases. Nuke and Nova blasts can clear out the entire screen of enemies, while powerups like Cloak can confuse starbases. Recover booster fuel that spills from blasted asteroids, or clouds of ship-repairing nanoparticles from the ruins of enemy fighters you have destroyed. Wiping out starbases can be accomplished by destroying all 6 turrets – or if you are possessed of a mystical power, you can wipe out the base with a single precise shot to its protected core. Reveal the secret plot of the K’thari Host as you advance through 100 levels, in one of 4 different difficulty levels.
If you are familiar with the 80s arcade games that inspired Astrokicker, bear in mind that there are new twists you will experience as the game progresses. Even the starbases have learned a few new tricks, so be prepared for a challenge!
Currently available on Steam as an early access title now at http://bit.ly/AstrokickerSteam. Players can take advantage of Early Access to show their support and also give feedback and suggestions to make Astrokicker even better, as the developer has already responded with new updates to improve the play experience.
Players will have Early Access to Astrokicker and enjoy a 15% launch discount until February 5.
See the trailer at http://bit.ly/AstrokickerYT