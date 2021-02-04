There’s a serious disease spreading like wildfire throughout Congress that seems to only affect the minority – and it’s not the ‘rona. The extremely contagious dumb bitch disease has completely encapsulated a portion of Republicans in D.C.
Her name is Marjorie Taylor Greene. If you are unfamiliar let me introduce you to this toxic poison that represents Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Greene’s primary opponent was conservative neurosurgeon, John Cowan, who had been warning Georgians about her dangerous track record for spouting off extremist views and promoting conspiracy theories, including 9/11 not actually happening – literally she said in a YouTube video that the planes did not hit the towers or Pentagon.
It doesn’t stop there. Greene, whose entire campaign was fueled on QAnon and Second Amendment rights, has gone as far as claiming that multiple school shootings were “hoaxes.” More recently, Greene has gone off the deep ends jumping back and forth between her QAnon religious beliefs and branching out to mass shooting conspiracies, suggesting that tragedies like Sandy Hook were hoaxes.
The self-proclaimed gun rights activist was caught on video chasing down mass shooting survivors like Parkland’s David Hogg, who survived the tragic event at Marjory Stoneman Douglas in Florida on Valentine’s Day almost two years ago. During this specific encounter in 2019, Greene can be seen following Hogg saying, “You’re trying to get rid of the right to protect yourself from being abused, from being raped, from being taken over by a tyrannical government,” she added, whining that “I don’t have press coverage.”
“No one’s covering my story. I want my Second Amendment, but none of you people are covering my voice,” Greene continued. “You’re only covering their voice because they’re paid for.” The temper tantrum didn’t end there either. As she repeatedly antagonizes Hogg to provoke a response, Greene goes as far as telling him: “Do you realize that if there had been guards with guns at your school that are trained that Nicolas Cruz would not have killed 17 people in your high school? Good guys with guns hurt bad guys with guns, they’ll kill them, and it will reduce the number of deaths.”
Greene was more than enthusiastic when later interviewed about this. “I confronted David Hogg twice, and he ran away from me,” she said as she complained that Parkland survivors were given the opportunity to speak with law makers to advocate for gun safety.
She also made sly remarks referencing the young women who accompanied Hogg as advocates saying: “I’m looking at this idiot David Hogg leading these girls who are clueless, absolutely clueless, into giving up the greatest thing that protects them, and as an American woman, I know that. Every woman in the world would love to have the rights I have.”
Yes, Marjorie, you’re right. Most women in the world would love to be a upper-middle class white woman shouting about the government taking her guns rather than worrying about how they are going to pay rent, feed their children, or getting shot by white people with guns. After all of this, she still continued to push the theory that Parkland was a “staged” event. It wasn’t until Monday this week where she decided to retract this statement without any apology.
Yet with a history as tumultuous as this, Greene was still assigned to sit on the House’s education committee. It should be no surprise that with her track record on her views about school shootings that this has become an immediate concern for numerous reasons. Of course, Monday morning House minority leader Kevin McCarthy hinted that she should be “marginalized” but was more focused on reminiscing over his rekindled bromance with former President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago this weekend. As McCarthy spent the weekend basking in sunshine and COVID-19 while putting his tiny balls into Trump’s holes on the golf course, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the Greene epidemic as “loony lies and conspiracy theories are cancer for the Republican Party and our country.”
McConnell, who as a Senator very rarely comments on House members especially from his own party, added that, “Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.” You know it’s been an odd time since Inauguration day when we are still agreeing with things Mitch McConnell says weeks into the Biden-Harris administration.
The House will be continuing to hold meetings on possibly removing QAnon Taylor Greene from her committee seat throughout the week. With Democrats holding the majority, they can alone unseat the viral infection without bipartisan support. If that is the way this ends, then we know this is really turning into the finale of the GOP and MAGA regime and we love to see it.Contact the Feature Writers