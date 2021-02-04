On Wednesday, the House GOP chamber congregated to vote on if Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) would remain as the party’s chairwoman and third highest-ranking Republican on the hill. Casted as an anonymous vote by her fellow Republican House colleagues, the final outcome of 145 to 61 means Cheney will stay in her GOP leadership position.
The vote was brought due to Cheney’s ‘yes’ vote for President Trump’s second impeachment last month. She was accompanied by nine other GOP House members and all 221 of the House Democrats. The former president’s second impeachment trial will begin on February 9th, with his attorneys already claiming that it is “unconstitutional” and calling the trial “farcical.”
Tomorrow the GOP House members will reconvene to vote on if they will be stripping freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her recent appointment to the education committee. MTG, who is America’s most hated congresswoman, garnered attention due to her far-right extremist views and support of conspiracy theories – including 9/11 not being real, Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings being “hoaxes” and “staged.” After a video showing MTG harassing Parkland survivor and gun safety activist David Hogg, which was basically a rant on how his activism was imposing on her Second Amendment rights, resurfaced last week there has been massive backlash with demands for her removal from her committee seat.
An update on the outcome of the vote will be shared as soon as it's available.