NetEase Games’ competitive survival looter shooter game – Badlanders is starting its OBT for PC version today. Featuring a loot-and-progress gameplay, Badlanders is aiming to bring a different shooting experience to all players worldwide across platforms.
Download: https://shelter.onelink.me/p5Qc/d2a255f9
Loot and Shoot for a High-Yielding Escape
25 badlanders, each with their own objective enter the battlefield. Take enemies head-on to strip them of their loot or slowly build up an arsenal from chests scattered across the map. In the field of Badlanders, some become rich overnight while others lose it all.
Both FPP and TPP Mode Available
Loot and shoot like never before. Get up close to the action with the first-person mode and enjoy a truly immersive experience. What changes will the new mode bring to the battlefield? What new strategies will you adopt? Gear up and jump in to find out. For TPP lovers, a large outdoor map is awaiting!
Build up an Arsenal, Assemble Your Own
Many of the ultra-realistic firearms have several accessories and attachments, some of which even support customizations. Design your weapons using the custom weapon skin system and experience the extreme freedom of firearm modifications!
Open Market, Open Economy
Players are free to trade loots they gathered from the battlefield. Even in-game purchased items can be resold for the marked price. Players are fully immersed in a carefully crafted eco-system for a different gaming style.