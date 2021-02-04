Enjoy a sneak peak at the Hacker Detective Adventure Published by Alawar Premium
Take your seat as Isabella Song and hack computers, cell phones, and cameras to uncover the truth behind the crimes committed around the fractured, gang, and corporate-controlled city of Farca.
Novosibirsk, Russia, February 3, 2021 – With the Summer Steam Festival underway now, Alawar Premium has just released a special demo of Song of Farca as part of this online event, running from today at 10 am PST until February 9th at 10 am PST. The game is set to launch Summer 2021.
Song of Farca is set in the futuristic city of Farca. Criminal gangs have carved the city up into areas of influence, leaving the corrupt government unable to help law-abiding citizens. That’s where the talented cyber detective named Isabella Song comes in; she may be under house arrest, but that won’t stop Isabella from investigating crimes and finding the culprits.
Watch New Trailer here: https://youtu.be/JzNw_mf0xYM