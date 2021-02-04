Today the world’s top hired guns got their biggest new content drop yet as Rogue Company kicks off its Season One. This major update for First watch Games’’ slick cross-platform shooter is out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC – plus on Xbox Series X & S where Rogue Company has been available for free as a native game since release.
New Rogue: Kestrel
Out today is Rogue Company’s new playable Rogue, Kestrel. She can be unlocked for free just by playing games just like her equally flamboyant existing counterparts.